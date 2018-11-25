Dangerous travel conditions reported on I-80 in Cedar County, several crashes caused by winter weather

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office confirmed to TV6 that law enforcement is responding to several crashes near Wilton..

A heavy band of snow has started to fall across the area. The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting partially covered conditions in both directions of travel. Pictures of DOT snow plows show roads covered in snow.

Traffic is said to be moving slowly because of a "multi-vehicle crash".

Driving conditions across the Quad Cities are expected to deteriorate as the winter storm moves in. Some areas of the TV6 viewing area could see up to 12" of snow.