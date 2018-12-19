Danville, Iowa post office vandalized, mail stolen from postal boxes

The Des Moines County, Iowa Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of vandalism to 30 post office boxes over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office says they were called to the post office on North Elm Street Sunday. According to the Sheriff's Office the glass fronts of the post office boxes had been broken out and "some mail was scattered across the post office."

It is unclear how much mail was stolen, but the Sheriff's Office told TV6 eight post office boxes were completely empty when deputies arrived; however, it could not be determined how many of them had mail in them at the time of the vandalism.

The Des Moines County Sheriff's Office has contacted the United States Postal Inspector. The case remains under active investigation.

TV6 has reached out to the United States Postal Service for more information.