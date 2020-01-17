Darian Lensgraf found guilty of 1st-degree murder

An 18-year-old has been found guilty of 1st-degree murder following the death of his grandmother, Diana Lensgraf.

Officials announced the verdict on Friday, Jan. 17.

Officials say 18-year-old Darian Lensgraf, of Muscatine, was found guilty following the murder of Diana. She died on December 12, 2018.

Evidence at the trial showed Darian had entered the home of Diana and stabbed her multiple times in the chest and throat according to officials. At trial, officials say he claimed he was not guilty by reason of insanity.

The jury's verdict rejected that claim.

Darian will be held at the Muscatine County Jail without bond until his sentencing. That is scheduled for March 6, 2020.

Darian faces a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.