Dartmouth College fires three professors following federal sexual harassment lawsuit

Three professors named in a federal sexual harassment lawsuit have been fired by Dartmouth College.

The school says it will announce a "sweeping plan" to combat sexual abuse when students and faculty return to campus in January.

Seven women are suing Dartmouth's trustees for $70 million in damages.

The professors Todd Heatherton, William Kelley and Paul Whalen are accused of turning the school's Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences into a "21st-century Animal House" with female students subjected to rape and sexual harassment.

Kelley and Whalen have not responded to CNN's requests for comment.

Heatherton denies the allegations.