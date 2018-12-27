Dash cam video shows cars narrowly missing train in Illinois

Stunning dash cam video from an Illinois police cruiser shows just how close the officer and two other cars came to getting hit by a train.

In the video, you see a car in front of the police cruiser driving down the street.

As the cars approach a railroad crossing the coast appears to be clear as the stop arm is not down.

Then from the left, you see the train coming and barrel across the road just after the car crosses.

The officer swerves out of the way just in time.

Taking another look at the video in slow motion you notice a car from the opposite direction also just barely crosses the tracks before the train comes.

Metra, the commuter railroad says a short in the equipment at the crossing was to blame.

Crews fixed the problem in a few hours.

The incident happened in November, but video of it was just released.