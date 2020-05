Date set after Michael Bublé concert at TaxSlayer Center is postponed

A date has been set for Michael Bublé's upcoming tour and stop at the TaxSlayer Center after it was postponed due to COVID-19.

Bublé's "An Evening With Michael Bublé" Tour will be moved to begin in February and March 2021 with an opening night in Salt Lake City on February 6th.

A complete list of dates is listed below.

"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage," Bublé said. "I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out."

Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.

AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL BUBLÉ 2021 TOUR DATES: