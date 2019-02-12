Daughter of woman found in freezer arrested in Dixon, IL

A woman wanted in North Carolina on charges related to her mother’s body being discovered in a freezer has been arrested in Dixon.

Marcella J. Lee, 59, of North Carolina, turned herself in to Dixon Police Sunday afternoon.

Police tell KWQC Lee has been living in Dixon, but it is unknown why.

Lee is wanted on a North Carolina warrant for parole violation related to her June 2017 convictions on obtaining property by false pretense and concealment of death.

Lee’s case made national headlines in 2016 when investigators say her 75-year-old mother, Arma Roush, was found dead inside a freezer purchased by a neighbor for $30 at a North Carolina yard sale in May of that year.

A medical examiner later ruled that Roush, who had not been seen alive since the previous August, had died a natural death with no signs of foul play.

Lee is now being held in the Lee County Jail and is awaiting extradition to North Carolina.