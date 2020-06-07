Dav. North Coach Reacts to Iowa Football Controversy

Marc Polite has only been the Head Coach for the Davenport North Boys Basketball Team for a year, but he's not unfamiliar to the allegations coming out of Iowa's Football program.

In recent days many former players have spoken out regarding "racial disparities" in the football program. Strength Coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave and is under an independent investigation for his alleged behavior.

Polite was a Division I athlete at Eastern Illinois and said that the news doesn't surprise him