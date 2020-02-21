Davenport Community School Board approves $4.7 million in budget cuts

The Davenport Community School District board unanimously approved $4.7 million in budget cuts on Thursday.

The list of ten items was built upon what Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski proposed to the school board on Tuesday:

Creative Arts Academy Relocation: $470,000, 7 FTE

Closure of Keystone (SwS and Virtual Academy): $485,000, 6 FTE

Modified Block at HS's (Teacher Load = 13/16): $900,000, 12 FTE

Transform Mid-City (No 9th Grade in 2021): $300,000, 4 FTE

Redesign Central Office and Administrative Team: $650,000, 4 FTE

Board Policy on Minimum Class Size: $300,000, 4 FTE

Reduce Specialists Positions: $200,000, 2 FTE

Declining Enrollment (FTE “Right Size” through attrition/retirement): $525,000, 7 FTE

Administrative FY21 Salary Freeze: $160,000

FY21, 1.5% Across the Board Total Compensation

vs. 2.0%: $700,000



Reducing teacher-librarians down to four was removed from the list following public feedback after Tuesday's initial proposal. In place, administrative staff will take a salary freeze next year and the rest of district employees will receive a 1.5% compensation increase versus a 2.0% increase.

"The teachers decided that they were willing to take that .5 percent decrease to their total compensation next year. The principals said that a one percent freeze on their salary next year would be palatable with them if they were allowed to keep their teacher librarians." Dr. Robert Kobylski said.

Overall, 46 positions will be cut from the district. This includes 30 teachers, six administrative staff, and three custodians.

The district has already received 40 teacher retirement notices this year, which means 30 positions would not be filled.

"We're not issuing pink slips to our employees like we did last year. So we're going down 30 fewer teachers, but if 40 teachers are leaving the district, that means I still have ten teaching positions that I have to fill. So the plan is for us to hire ten teachers with those forty retirements on the books," Kobylski said.

The closure of the Keystone Academy was one of the most talked about cuts at Thursday's meeting. People who spoke said they do not believe moving students back to their original school is the right decision.

"They've worked so hard to open Keystone and now all of a sudden it's not a good program because they did not do it right the first time around. So now they're getting penalized for it. I don't think the kids deserve that, the staff doesn't deserve that. They deserve something that's supposed to be fool-proof and long-term." Patty Erskine, local President of AFSCME Union, said.

According to Dr. Kobylski, the approved budget cuts will leave the Davenport School District with a balanced budget for the first time in years. But the board remains concerned about declining enrollment.

The plan will be delivered to the School Budget Review Committee in Des Moines on Friday.