Davenport 2nd Street Post Office makes changes due to floodwater

Due to the rising Mississippi River, the Davenport Post Office on 2nd Street is changing its hours.

The river level in the Quad Cities on April 3, 2019, was 19.27 feet. At 19 feet, water reaches the loading dock at the back of the post office. So, starting Friday, April 5th, hours at the facility will temporarily change to 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The later hours will allow drivers and carriers to use the front entrance to load and unload mail. If you need postal services before 10 a.m., you are urged to use the postal facility on Marquette Street.

The river crest is expected to reach 20.3 feet on Sunday, but is expected to stay around that level for several days.