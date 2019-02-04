Davenport Alderman Mike Matson to make "big announcement" about mayoral race

Current Davenport Alderman Mike Matson said he has a big announcement to make about the upcoming mayoral race.

Matson will hold a public announcement event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Matson is a U.S. Army veteran and instructor for the Davenport Community School District’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, JROTC.

Current Mayor Frank Klipsch recently announced he would not be seeking reelection in order to spend more time with his family. Klipsch said he made this announcement early, in December of 2018, so people looking to run in 2019 would have "ample time" to prepare for the race.

Davenport's mayoral election will take place in November of 2019.