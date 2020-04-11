Davenport Catholic Church prepares for online Easter service

Christians around the world are having to celebrate Easter in new ways this year. At a distance, in digital form. Many local churches are offering their services online. We spoke with Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

“We got about 24-hour notice from our bishop that we need to suspend all masses, suspend all operations. So within a 24 hour period, we were all in shock along with everyone else, had to adjust to those challenges,” said Father Jake Greiner.

Since the pandemic started, Lady of Victory Catholic has been providing daily meditations, they’ve streamlined their website so people can get a hold of them and expanded their office hours.

“Like everyone else, we went through shock to settling into this new situation and these developing ways of doing ministry even though we can't all be together. Our initial reaction was if we lose Easter Sunday and holy week, what do we do? You realize, ok, we can do a Holy Thursday, we can do a Good Friday and Easter Sunday, it just has to be done differently. It’s not what we want because the church is truly the people gathered together to celebrate the resurrection and to celebrate our faith, but again, you have to get over the initial shock,” he said.

“Within the catholic church, we have a very set liturgy that we'll tape today and will provide later today for people to truly enter into the mystery of the passion and the death of Christ. This is very different, this is not what we truly want, but again we are trying to meet the need and again, in past experiences in light of this, God will provide, he's done it before, he'll do it again,”