Davenport Diocese Catholic churches ready to resume Mass June 22nd

After weeks of pews sitting empty, the Diocese of Davenport announced Friday it will resume holding the public celebration of Mass starting June 22, 2020.

In a statement on the Diocese website, Bishop Thomas Zinkula said he has been monitoring the data provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health and believes it is now safe to reopen churches, with restrictions.

During Mass everyone must wear face protection. Initially, seating will be limited to every third pew and six feet apart from other households.

Communion will be offered, but distancing should also be maintained during the procession. Singing will be omitted to reduce the spread of airborne pathogens, and those who are at a greater risk of complications from infection should stay home.

The process of resuming the celebration of Mass will occur in stages and officials will ease restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases continue to go down or make adjustments if they start to go back up.

Throughout this pandemic, all Catholics in the Diocese of Davenport are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.

