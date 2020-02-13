Davenport Central High School band invited to perform in New Year's Day parade in London in 2022

The Davenport Central High School band has been invited to perform in the New Year's Day parade in London in 2022.

The Davenport Central High School band has been invited to perform in the New Year's Day parade in London in 2022. (KWQC)

Davenport Central band students gathered in the Performing Arts Center as the Davenport School District made the announcement on Thursday.

"This is a prestigious and life-changing announcement for our talented musicians at Davenport Central High School and we are honored that our students have been offered this opportunity," said Alex Wilga, Director of Bands at Davenport Central High School.

The students will be among more than 8,000 performers from around the world at the televised parade. The 2022 event will be the 36th in the parade's history. The performers will entertain a street audience of around 500,000 and a global TV audience of tens of millions.

Leaders from London were also on hand for Thursday's announcement.

"We can't wait to see the band in London," said Bone, Event Co-Founder and Executive Director. "London just loves the USA, so the warmest of welcomes awaits them."