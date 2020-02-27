Davenport City Council takes step towards creation of 'destination playground'

The Davenport City Council took another step forward with plans to develop the downtown riverfront in the Main Street Landing area.

On Wednesday, the council voted in favor of a motion for a request for qualification design competition to create a destination play area.

"A good example would be Maggie Daley Park in Chicago. It's a multi-level playground. People go downtown just to go to this park," Alderman At-Large Kyle Gripp, who is also leading the Destination Play Area Task Force, said.

The two-acre location of the playground would be between Brady and Perry St., just east of the base of the Skybridge. Currently the city has budgeted $1 million a year towards riverfront development. This phase of development will cost three years worth, plus a $500,000 Iowa Great Places grant.

Gripp said whatever the design is, it must be able to withstand flooding.

"We're going to use topography and land formation to raise the elevation of the playground. If you look at the skybridge, or if you look at the assets at centennial park, like the splash ground, when we were up at 22.5 feet last year, those assets were still dry and protected," he said.

Thursday's motion passed in a nine to one vote, with Alderman Ray Ambrose voting no.

"We do a citizens survey every couple of years. What the citizens have told the city council is public safety, safe neighborhoods, and improved infrastructure. I don't see where one of their priorities is spending on a park, and playground on the riverfront," Ambrose said to the committee.

Gripp said he disagrees with Ambrose's statement.

"I do think that we can protect our infrastructure and our assets, and continue to build out our riverfront as the premiere recreational place in our community," Gripp said.

The playground will not interfere with other long-term city plans for flood mitigation.

The city plans to select a design company in August. The council will work with the company to design the playground in 2021, with construction slated for Spring 2022.

