Davenport City Council preparing to take action on new Elm Street Bridge

The Davenport City Council is preparing to take action toward a new Elm Street Bridge Wednesday during its Committee of the Whole meeting.

Davenport officials say the fate of the bridge has been a constant source of questions since it was closed two years ago because of safety concerns. (KWQC)

The city wants to replace the Elm Street Bridge over the Canadian Pacific Railroad. The project will consist of removal and disposal of all existing bridge components and replace it with a new slab bridge of approximately the same dimensions.

Officials said on its Facebook page Tuesday that during this council cycle, alderman will act on an agreement between the city and the Iowa Department of Transportation for funding the project.

It would be an 80/20 split, with the state paying the majority of the project up to $1 million.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.