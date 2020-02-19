Davenport Community School District announces $4.7 million in proposed cuts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District introduced a proposed $4.7 million in budget cuts. The district's superintendent presented the proposal to the school board on Tuesday.
Dr. Robert Kobylski's proposed expenditure reductions include:
- CAA Relocation: $470,000, 7 FTE
- Closure of Keystone (SwS and Virtual Academy): $485,000, 6 FTE
- Modified Block at HS's (Teacher Load = 13/16): $900,000, 12 FTE
- Transform Mid-City (No 9th Grade in 2021…): $300,000, 4 FTE
- Redesign Central Office & Admin Team: $650,000, 4 FTE
- Board Policy on Minimum Class Size: $300,000, 4 FTE
- Restructure Service Delivery with Teacher Librarians: $1,220,000
- Health Insurance Committee to investigate plan adjustment opportunities: $0
- Declining Enrollment (FTE “Right Size” through attrition/retirement): $375,000, 5 FTE
The closure of the Keystone building would move the students back to their original school, but keep them in the program. The proposed cuts to teacher librarians would reduce the number to four in the district. The state of Iowa only require one per district.
Dr. Kobylski cited the ratio of staff to student enrollment as a concern in the district.
"The reality of it is when we're dealing with $4.7 million in expenditure reductions, what we're talking about is $4.7 million in reduction of staffing. That's our reality. We feel it deeply. i feel it deeply. At the same time, we're in this predicament and we have to get out of it," he said.
The School Budget Review Committee already approved a motion to relieve more than $9 million in overspent money by the Davenport Community School District, which brought the total down from $12 million. Kobylski said $4.7 million was determined as a buffer.
Other considerations Kobylski brought to the board, but is not recommending, include:
- Close Elementary (2): $2.6 million
- Close Middle School: $3.5 million
- Close High School: $6 million
- Traditional Schedule: $1.3 million, 18 FTE
- Eliminate Music Lessons: $900,000, 12.5 FTE
- Reduce Extra-curriculars: $300,000
- Eliminate Intermediate Athletics: $294,000
- Reduce CTE Offerings: $450,000, 6 FTE
- Reduce Dual Enrollment (North): $400,000
- Outsource Custodians
- Outsource Nurses
- Close Mid-City: $1.3 million, 17 FTE
The board will make a final vote on Thursday. The final decision will then be presented to the Iowa School Budget Review Committee on Friday.