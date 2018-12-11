Davenport Community School District receives 2018 Best Development Award

The Davenport Community School District is one of eight recipients of the 1000 Friends of Iowa, Best Developmental Award for 2018. The school was chosen because they implement the efficient use of resources to develop sustainable communities and provides a high quality of life.

The program coordinator says that the recipients of this award are "the state's development heroes".

The Davenport Community School District was chosen for its J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport.

The Best Development Award winners are selected annually by an independent group of jurors.

1000 Friends of Iowa uses the Best Development program to express the fact that smart land use and sustainable communities are more than constructed buildings. All of the recipients help advance sustainability by considering site design, outdoor and indoor environmental impact, public use, and long-term benefits.