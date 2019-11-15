Davenport Community School District selected for national scholarship

The Davenport Community School District has been selected for a national scholarship to advance its sustainability efforts.

The district was chosen by the Center for Green Schools and is one of only five districts nationally to receive a 2019 School District Scholarship for the coming year.

The goal is to help the district advance its sustainability efforts and "improve the health and performance of their schools for all students and staff.:

You can read the full announcement below:

Davenport Community School District has been chosen by the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) as one of only five districts nationally to receive a School District Scholarship for the coming year. Davenport Community School District will receive targeted education and technical support from the Center over the course of the next year to advance their sustainability efforts and improve the health and performance of their schools for all students and staff.

The five 2019 recipients represent more than 209,000 students and include Boston Public Schools (Mass.), Davenport Community School District (Iowa), Milwaukee Public Schools (Wis.), Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District (Calif.) and Seattle Public Schools (Wash.). To kick off the scholarship year, all recipients will attend the Greenbuild International Conference & Expo in Atlanta November 19 – 22 for focused learning and networking.

“This scholarship provides DCSD staff with no cost access to professional development that is essential to maintaining our energy efficiency and environmental sustainability leadership in Iowa,” says Michael Maloney, Director of Operations at Davenport Community School District.

The center designed the scholarships to help open doors to new opportunities and grow sustainability initiatives across school districts. The School District Scholarship program allows administrators to evaluate and plan for changes and encourage productive discussions in their communities regarding green school design and operation. Districts are provided ongoing professional development support from the Center and access to the nation’s leading green schools experts. Teachers from each district also have the opportunity to take the Green Classroom Professional certificate course to learn how to best manage their classroom environment for optimal student health and performance, and are granted free access to sustainability curriculum through Learning Lab.. The Center has awarded 26 Scholarships since the program started in 2014.

A previous recipient explained how the program benefited their work: “The scholarship has provided our district access to more professional development and networking opportunities, which we otherwise wouldn’t have had access to. Being able to share best practices and learn how other districts are tackling projects and solving issues was by far one of the greatest benefits of the scholarship.”

Green schools, like those that are LEED certified, can significantly lower district operating costs, create healthier speaces that enhance student learning, support citywide climate action plans, and turn school buildings themselves into teaching tools. Studies have repeatedly demonstrated that improving specific aspects of a student’s classroom environment like daylight, air quality, and noise levels leads to better memory, attention, concentration, task speed and more.

“Committing to sustainability planning and strategic development is an important step in achieving green schools for all. The leadership and staff at Davenport Community School District have clearly demonstrated this commitment and we are proud to offer them a 2019 – 2020 School District Scholarship,” said Phoebe Beierle, manager of Green School District Programming.

Each district will participate in the School Sustainability Leaders’ Summit, an annual event designed specifically for staff responsible for green school policy and programs. This year’s summit will take place March 4 – 5 in Portland, Oregon and will provide information on the latest industry practices, networking opportunities with peers, as well as leadership development resources. Scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to send two staff to the annual Green Schools Conference and Expo in Portland, Oregon, March 2 – 4, 2020.