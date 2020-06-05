Davenport Community School District will continue to serve meals to kids this summer

The Davenport Community School District is continuing to serve meals to local students throughout the summer. This will start back up on Monday, June 8.

The district will serve area students through the Summer Meal Program for any child between the ages of 1 and 18. School officials say the children will receive a meal at no cost Monday - Thursday.

The Summer Meal Program will begin on Monday, June 8 and go until Thursday, July 30.

Officials say additional meals will be provided on Thursdays to ensure children have food over the weekend.

"Meal site locations will continue to be drive-through," officials said in a release. "The Davenport Community School District reminds those driving to one of the meal sites to open the trunk of their car, or leave a seat open where staff can place the food. This is all an in effort to help reduce contact and practice a higher level of social distancing for our DCSD team, parents and students."

Since the Davenport Community Schools closed in March following the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say the district has provided 226,882 meals to children who need them.

Where: The meal site locations and time are as follows:

- Monday - Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Buffalo Elementary School : 1000 Jefferson St., Buffalo, IA

Smart Intermediate : 1934 W. 5th Street

Sudlow Intermediate : 1414 E. Locust Street

Williams Intermediate : 3040 N. Division Street

Wood Intermediate : 5701 N. Division Street

Achievement Service Center : 1702 Main Street

- Monday through Thursday: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Progressive Baptist Church: 1302 E. 12th Street

Fairmount Library: 3000 N. Fairmount Street

Jefferson Elementary School: 1027 N. Marquette Street

