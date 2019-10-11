Davenport Community School District's Band Spectacular to feature Univ. of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band

The University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band will be featured alongside the Davenport Community School District to host Band Spectular 2019.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., Central, North and West High School's marching bands will perform. Following this, Sudlow, Smart, Walcott, Williams and Wood Intermediate Schools.

There will be a pregame and halftime show that will be presented by the University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band at Brady Street Stadium.

The University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band and the three high school bands will join the intermediate schools to close the show with a medley of "You're a Grand Old Flag" and "America, the Beautiful."

The public is invited to join them at the Band Spectacular 2019 and no tickets are required. They will, however, be accepting donations at the gate. Preferred seating will be available on the east side of the stadium.

The Davenport Community School District high schools will each present their IHSMA State Marching Band, Contest Shows.

After the bands perform, the Smart, Sudlow, Williams, Walcott and Wood intermediate bands will take the field to present their own drum cadence and perform three selections as one 300+ piece ensemble.