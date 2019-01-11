Davenport Community School launches PreSchool Registration for 2019-2020

The Davenport Community School District (DCSD) is launching their PreSchool registration for the 2019 - 2020 school year. The event will be on January 17, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m and will be available at two locations.

You can register at both the Children's Village West at 1757 West 12th Street and Children's Village Hoover at 1002 Spring Street. Both locations are in Davenport.

The school says the Four-year-old preschool program is open to any child who resides in the DCSD and will turn 4-years-old on or before September 15, 2019.

Parents/Guardians are required to bring the following to registration:

*Birth Certificate

*Copy of child's current immunizations and physical

*Proof of residence ( a document that shows current residential address such as utility bill, a copy of lease agreement, etc.)

*Proof of income/DHS Child Care Assistance

The school says, " Your child may be eligible for 10 hours of quality preschool services per week at no charge to the family."

For more information call the Children's Village West at 563-336-7800