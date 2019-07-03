Davenport DREAM Project helping homeowners fix up or build dream homes

The Davenport DREAM Project is helping Davenport residents fix up their homes or even build their dream homes through a series of grants.

The DREAM Project is a neighborhood restoration project that aims to help current and future homeowners and "DIY-ers" build vibrant spaces within the city. $900,000 has been allocated for grants that help residents in targeted areas. That includes most of the Hilltop Campus Village.

The goal is to build a more connected community. It's based on the idea that the restoration of one home could lead to the rebuilding and engagement of an entire community.

"A program like this is the next best step to enticing commercial businesses, because what it does is strengthen the fabric of our residential community, it strengthens the neighborhoods adjacent to and nearby, so in effect, we're going to enlarge our trade area," Scott Tunnicliff, executive director of the Hilltop Campus Village, said.

To qualify for the Dream Project Grant, applicants must provide proof of current homeowners insurance, and there cannot be outstanding liens.

You can learn more about the project and submit an application here.