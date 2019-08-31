Davenport Detectives investigate shots fired incident that resulted in two juveniles being charged

Davenport Detectives are investigating an incident where shots were fired.

Davenport Police released a statement on Saturday, August 31st around 10:30 am saying on Friday, August 30th around 7:00 pm Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 2100 N. Pine Street.

Police said the initial investigation indicated two vehicles were chasing one another with shots being fired from the vehicles. Once officers arrived in the area witnesses directed the officers to a disabled vehicle in the 1600 block of Lookout Lane. Police saw two people running from the area and both people were apprehended.

Officers located a scene on Pine Street north of Locust Street consisting of several fired cartridge cases. Two firearms (handguns) were located along the path where two suspects had ran from officers. The vehicle that was located on the 1600 block of Lookout Lane, sustained extensive damage and was determined to have been a stolen car, that was reported stolen in Davenport earlier in the day.

Two Juveniles were charged and booked into the Scott County Jail:

17-year-old Charles Singleton III, of Davenport, has been charged with Intimidation with a firearm (Forcible Felony -- Adult Charges), Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Theft in the 2nd Degree, Interference.

17-year-old Nessiah Clark of Davenport was also charged with Intimidation with a Firearm (Forcible Felony -- Adult charge), Felon in Possession of a Firearm Theft in the 2nd Degree, and Interference.

Detectives are continuing to the investigation. No other information is available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.