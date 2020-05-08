Davenport Diner offering take and bake special for Mother's Day

Mother's Day will be a little different this year. As many of you will not be able to take mom out to eat because of coronavirus restrictions.

A Davenport diner wants to help. Double D Diner is offering a "take and bake" special. Starting Saturday morning, they will start prepping a breakfast casserole that comes with pancake batter and a fruit tray. You pick it up and pop it in the oven. They can also bake it fresh for you on Sunday morning to pick up. Owner Dusti Reese says it's a fun way to give mom a break and surprise her.

"I was just like what’s a really fun thing that we could do kind of brunch for mom. That she doesn’t have to do any work. So dad can hop that in the oven, kids can help make pancake, put the fruit on them. Great day," Reese said.

The diner will start taking orders Saturday. They are open Monday-Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Doube D Diner opened in February. They also offer family-style meals where everyone can have the same meal instead of ordering separate things.

