Davenport Fire receives grant for new equipment

The Davenport Fire Department received a grant of over $600,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to buy new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (S.C.B.A.'S). This new technology will not only help firefighters breathe but also find victims faster while staying safe.

Davenport Fire Department gets a grant allowing them to purchase new equipment, helping to find victims faster and stay safe.

90 new S.C.B.A.'S have been distributed across davenport, helping firefighters save lives.

'Any air in a fire is going to be very toxic, even just after a couple of breaths of inhaling it could kill you. You know it's going to take away all your oxygen so its an absolutely essential piece of equipment for firefighters," explained firefighter Jim Swanson.

The new S.C.B.A.'s have new and improved technology, making it easier and faster to find people in a fire with thermal imaging, no matter how far away.

"That's something people don't realize about fires, you can't see in a good working fire. You can't see your hand in front of your face, so it's a challenge that you go in blind. So that thermal imager gives you vision. Instead of searching on your hands and knees, you can scan the room with the technology and get there quicker," said Robb MacDougall, Assistant Chief of Operations.

Joel Sandry, Sales Rep for Sandry Fire Supply explained there are five color pallets - black hot, white-hot, sepia, and fire & ice. He explained it's important to have different settings because of how hard it is to see inside a fire, "if there's an emergency and they need to get out quickly, they have that tool at the palm of their hands and can get out quickly. If there's a victim inside, this is the best way to find a victim quickly as long as there's a heat difference."

the new S.C.B.A.'s are 26 pounds, just a few pounds heavier than the previous ones. But the way they're set up makes it easier for firefighters to move.

"The tank doesn't rotate on the old ones so it's hard to explain but when we move now, your center of gravity kind of stays up. So the older ones were a little more cumbersome but the new ones are definitely better,' explained Swanson.

"Once you put it on and get situated, the don't feel heavier. And the great thing is, once you put it on your back it doesn't dig into your shoulders. We work over our heads so anything that digs into our shoulders over your head tires you out, so when you carry the weight into your hips it's helpful in that respect as well," said MacDougall.

And communication is now clearer, "we've all heard of Darth Vader... and that's basically that effect by talking through a scuba mask, same as ours," explained MacDougall.

The new masks have a built-in microphone, making it easier to understand each other in an already stressful situation. "But the overall functionality is fantastic. They're user-friendly. When you go into a fire and can't see your hand in front of your face, everything needs to be intuitive, everything needs to be functioning simply and that's what they do," he continued.

Each fire truck will be equipped with four S.C.B.A.'s, each lasting about 45 minutes with an alarm that goes off inside the mask, warning the first responder about how much air they have left. Firefighters are still going through training and getting used to the equipment, so we won't see these new masks until late September.