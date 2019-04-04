Davenport Firefighters respond to a fire at mobile home park.

Davenport Fire were called out Wednesday morning to a mobile home fire at 7171 W. 60th Street.

The fire department says the call came in 10 a.m. When they arrived crews found heavy fire and smoke showing from one mobile home.

It was occupied at the time , but the person was outside when crews arrived. Firefighters put the fire out quickly and then searched the home and removed smoke from the home. The fire did caused heavy smoke and damage to the mobile home. No one was hurt.