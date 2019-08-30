Davenport Hilltop to hold garden taste event

Are you looking for new recipes to try with vegetables from your garden? Come out to the Hilltop Urban Garden Taste Event on Saturday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is sponsored by P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and is free to the public. The PUNCH Community Garden Site is located at Scott and 15th Streets in Davenport.

Nine churches from Davenport’s Hilltop area will be on hand with dishes made from vegetables from the community gardens. Along with free samples, recipes will also be available for attendees to take home.

In addition, a nutritionist and chef from the Rockingham Road HyVee will be there with information and demonstrations. And there will be tips on canning and freezing vegetables from a member of the Iowa Extension Service.

Organizers say all are welcome, not just residents in the neighborhood. For more information, check out their website or their Facebook page.

https://www.davenport-punch.com

https://www.facebook.com/davenportpunch/