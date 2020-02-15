Davenport Junior Theatre puts on largest show in 68 year history

The Davenport Junior Theatre put on its largest production of all time.

About 50 kids ages nine to eighteen from all over the Quad Cities performed The Wizard of Oz on Saturday.

The theatre has been a part of the Quad Cities for 68 years. It is also the second oldest children’s theatre in the country.

“It was struggling and they were thinking of closing it down,” said its Artistic Director Daniel Sheridan.

However, he said there were so many talented Quad City kids trying out for this play that staff decided to include more cast members.

TV6 asked the kids why they love theatre and what keeps them coming back.

“Theatre is a great way to try something different,” said Mirabella Johnson,10, who plays the Munchkin Mayor.

The kids love getting into character.

“One of the things I like so much about this place is that you get to express yourself in so many different ways,” said Audrey Seneli,11, who plays Dorothy.

Some of the cast members like Sydney Rosebrough, 17, have grown up at the theatre.

“I’ve been coming here since I was seven so almost 11 years now, which is crazy,” Rosebrough, who filled in for the cowardly lion.

She said she is going to take what she’s learned at the theatre to college.

“The reason I’m majoring in theatre is because of the experience I’ve had here,” Rosebrough said. “It’s been such a good time and I’ve found my love of performing here. It’s just awesome.”

Many kids like Anna Christy, 13, the play’s crew deck captain, enjoy theatre because it’s a way to make friends.

“It’s just grown up my confidence to talk to people,” Christy said.

The artistic director and the kids agree that theatre means more than dressing up and acting.

“We’re not about making the next great star,” said Sheridan. “We’re about making great people who can communicate with clarity and confidence no matter where life leads them.”

The kids will perform Wizard of Oz on the following days:

Saturday, February 15 at 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 at 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 23 at 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

For more information about the play or the theatre you can visit its website.