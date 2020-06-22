Davenport Kwik Shop temporarily closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Kwik Shop on Telegraph Road in Davenport has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the store at 2805 Telegraph Road closed at 10 a.m. Sunday to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew.

The store will re-open in the next few days, according to the statement.

“We are grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding during this time,” according to the statement.

“All Team Members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.”

