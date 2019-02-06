Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch to hold Davenport State of the City Address

The mayor of Davenport will be delivering the Davenport State of the City Address on Monday, Feb. 25. This will be held at the Rhythm City Casino.

The address is an annual presentation by the mayor and it's an opportunity to review the city's accomplishments. Officials with the city say this is to outline the roadmap of long and short term goals for the future while bringing the community together.

The event is open to the public and those wishing to register can do so at this link.

The address will begin at 12 p.m. New this year, a complimentary viewing area for those who wish to attend but not have lunch. Advanced registration is required and those wishing to have lunch will have to pay $25 per person.