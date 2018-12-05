Davenport Mayor Klipsch will not seek re-election

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch will not seek re-election next November, according to a statement released by Klipsch and read publically during Wednesday’s Davenport City Council Committee of the Whole meeting.

“I have found that to do the job of Mayor as I have committed myself to do it, requires a tremendous amount of time. Therefore, I am letting you all know that I have decided not to seek another term for Mayor next November,” the statement read.

Klipsch, who was elected in 2015, said he realized he wanted to spend more time with his family over the recent Thanksgiving holiday and decided to go ahead now and announce his decision to not run again in 2019.

“I want to give anyone interested in running for Mayor, ample time for their decision making and preparation,” the statement read.

“Also, I want to ensure a smooth and productive transition to maintain our great momentum towards an even greater future for our wonderful City.”