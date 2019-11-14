Davenport Outback Steakhouse to close Sunday

After 24 years in business, the Outback Steakhouse on Kimberly Road will shut its doors at the close of business on Sunday.

The Davenport location opened in 1995 and now employs 57 people, according to the Outback Steakhouse website.

“The decision was made based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or management team,” said Elizabeth Watts, media director for the company that owns the Outback chain, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

“All employees will receive a severance package.”

The restaurant property at 1235 E. Kimberly Road was listed for sale on October 29 for $1,030,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. announced November 6 it was considering putting itself up for sale.