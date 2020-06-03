Davenport Police Department asking for public's help in investigation of riots

The Davenport Police Department is asking for the public's help in investigating the riots, vandalism, theft and assaults that took place Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information on that night's events to submit them to investigators as soon as they are able to. This includes photos or videos of vehicles and/or individuals believed to have been involved.

"We know that the rioting that occurred on Sunday night does not reflect the character of our community, and we appreciate all the citizens who have already come forward with information to assist our department in these ongoing investigations. Because of the valuable information provided to us by our citizens, our investigators have been able to quickly identify leads to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice and to keep our community safe," Chief Paul Sikorski said.

Police say all submissions to the department will be treated as confidential and will be reviewed by investigators.

Evidence can be submitted to the Davenport Police Department by emailing dpddigitalevidence@davenportiowa.com.