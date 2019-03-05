Davenport Police Department hosting applicant workshops

Four workshops are scheduled for anyone interested in learning more about being an officer with the Davenport Police Department.

The workshops, scheduled throughout the month of March, will provide detailed information about the testing and application process. Applicants will go through physical and written exams along with background and polygraph tests.

Workshops will be held on the following dates:

- Tuesday, March 5th at 6:45 p.m. at the North YMCA

- Thursday, March 14th at 6:00 p.m. at Fairmount Library

- Saturday, March 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at Eastern Library

- Thursday, March 28th at 6:30 p.m. at the Davenport Police Department

For those interested in applying or the other workshops, head to Davenport's official website.