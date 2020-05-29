Davenport Police Department warns of scam going around

A scam is going around in Davenport and the police department wants the community to be aware of it.

Police say a scammer calls and claims to be with the police department, the scammer is also using real employee names. The scammer then proceeds to tell you that you either; missed a court date, you were supposed to serve as a witness, that you need to resolve a violation of probation order, that you have fines that you need to settle or that you have a warrant that you need to take care of.

The scammer then requests you to resolve the matter via a money order, by sending gift cards or other online means of payment. Police say they may even threaten to issue a warrant for your arrest if you don't provide payment.

PREVENTION TIPS:

- Please do NOT provide any personal information or payment information to someone contacting you over the phone. Hang up on these calls.

- The Davenport Police Department will never demand payment information from you, especially over the phone.

- Please be aware that scammers may “spoof” numbers so that appears that their call is coming from a valid company/agency.

- If you feel that you have been a victim of this type of fraud, where you may have provided personal or payment information, please contact your local law enforcement agency.