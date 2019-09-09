Davenport police investigate car robbery involving a handgun

Davenport police say they have charged two people in relation to an armed car robbery from over the weekend.

Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend ( Image: Pixabay - downloaded MGN)

Police say around 4:17 a.m. on Sunday, police were sent to W 2nd Street and Warren Street in reference to a robbery involving a handgun.

Multiple suspects are involved in this incident: 31-year-old Benjamin Michael Wendell Sr. has been charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Theft in the First Degree, and Assault while participating in a felony.

22-year-old Deangelo Denota McShane has been charged with Eluding- injury, OWI, Drugs or Participate in Felony, and Theft in the First Degree.

29-year-old Erin Kathleen Cummings, has not yet been charged, according to police. But police say charges stemming from this incident include Theft in the First Degree.

Police say Wendell Sr. punched the victim in the face with a closed fist, causing bodily injury while demanding the victim to get out of the vehicle. Then Wendell Sr. asked another suspect for the handgun, then hit the victim in the back of the head causing a 1-2 inch laceration and bleeding. Wendell Sr. then pulled the victim from the Blue 2019 Hyundai Elantra. He and another suspect then took the vehicle and drove away.

On September 8th, 2019 police say they were sent to a Kwik Shop at 3129 Rockingham Road after staff advised police there was a stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

Police noticed the suspect vehicle was driving northbound on Elmwood Ave from Rockingham Road. Police say the suspects failed to obey traffic signals at multiple intersections and swerving between lanes.

A pursuit was then authorized, according to police. A fully marked squad car initiated their emergency lights and sirens and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspects did not stop and continued to drive away from officers. A pursuit intervention technique (PIT) was performed on the suspect vehicle and was blocked in. McShane was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

Police say Post-Miranda, Mcshane admitted to driving the vehicle and not wanting to pull over.

Police said that Cummings willingly entered and remained inside the stolen vehicle, acting as an accessory to the two other suspects by permanently depriving the victim of their property.

No other details have been released at this time.