Two men accused of robbing a Davenport cell phone store in December indicted in Federal Court

NEW INFORMATION 3/27/19: Two men accused of robbing a Davenport cell phone store back in December have been indicted in federal court. Christopher Martin and DuQwain Hopkins were facing state charges, but those cases were dismissed. Now the two have been indicted on federal charges.

UPDATE 12/28/18: Davenport police have released new information about an armed robbery at a local Sprint store.

According to the arrest affidavits, Christopher Martin is accused of going into the store on Elmore Avenue around 6:15 Thursday night. The report says he was wearing a ski mask, gloves and armed with a loaded .380 semi automatic handgun. He then pointed the gun at the clerk and forced the clerk to go to a safe and open it.

The affidavit says Martin then took 70 brand new cell phones, 5 tablets and places them in a large duffel bag he brought with him into the store. Martin is also accused of taking money from the store.

Police say Martin left and got into a car driven by Duqwain Hopkins.

The report says one of the cell phones had a GPS tracker. When the clerk called 9-1-1, he told police about the tracker.

Officers were able to track down the suspects at a gas station near Spring and E. Kimberly. Police say the found the stolen items and the loaded gun. Police say they also found the money taken from the store on one of the defendants.

Police say the men are accused of taking $75,000 in cell phones and tablets.

Martin is charged with theft, robbery and a felon being in possession of a firearm.

Hopkins is charged with robbery and theft.

ORIGINAL 12/27/18: Davenport Police say two subjects were taken into custody on Thursday without incident in relation to an armed robbery investigation. Officers located the vehicle in the America Mart Stop parking lot located at 3527 Spring Street.

According to a police sergeant, officers were called to Sprint 3875 Elmore Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Evidence from the robbery was recovered during a search of the suspects and vehicle.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt.

We will update this article as we get more information.