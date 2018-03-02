UPDATE: Man charged in fatal shooting of Brady Tumlinson sentenced to 35 years in prison

UPDATE 12/24: (AP) A man charged in the fatal shooting of a man during a Davenport home robbery last year has been given 35 years in prison.

Scott County District Court records say 22-year-old Nakita Wiseman was sentenced Friday in Davenport. He'd pleaded guilty in April to burglary and robbery after prosecutors dropped murder and other charges.

Wiseman was among those charged with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson in September 2017. Wiseman agreed to testify against others involved, including Tristin Alderman and D'marithe Culbreath, who were convicted last week of first-degree murder .

UPDATE 5/18/18: Davenport police have made a third arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson.

Poilce say 21-year-old Dmarithe Culbreath has been arrested and is being charged with Conspiracy, 1st-Degree Murder and 1st-Degree Robbery all felonies.

On Friday, Sept. 22 police say Culbreath and four other accomplices conspired and committed robbery in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue. During the incident, both residences were shot and one male, Brady Tumlinson, died as a result of the shooting. The female who was shot is still recovering.

Cell phone tower information placed Culbreath and the others in the area at the time of the robbery.

"One of the defendant's accomplices, Tristan Alderman, points out the house at 1321 South Nevada Avenue. An accomplice reported once the other accomplices were at the residence, an accomplice points out a window and told the other accomplices it was the bedroom," the affidavit reads."

Culbreath entered the residence and was present at the time of the shooting. Culbreath was struck in the head with a round fired by the victim in an attempt to defend himself according to police.

Surveillance video from a nearby residence shows five suspects running from the area of Tumlinson's residence. Culbreath admitted himself to Genesis East for treatment for a gunshot wound. Hospital surveillance confirmed Culbreath's entry into the hospital.

An accomplice, 22-year-old Tristan Alderman returned to the scene of the crime the following morning. Alderman showed police a set of bloody gloves. The blood on the gloves forensically tested to be that of Culbreath's who admitted to being shot during the robbery.

During a post-Miranda interview, an accomplice confirmed Culbreath was involved. They said Culbreath kicked in the door of the residence and was in possession of a gun.

ORIGINAL 3/2/18: Davenport Police made two arrests in connection to a deadly shooting from last fall.

According to a Davenport Police Department press release, the shooting happened September 22nd on the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue, where police responded to a scene with two gunshot victims.

20-year-old Brady Tumlinson died. Another adult was injured.

22-year-old Tristin Alderman of Davenport and 21-year-old Nakita Wiseman of Bettendorf face several charges including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

They are being held at the Scott County Jail.