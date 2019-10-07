Davenport Police cruiser involved in crash, officer taken to the hospital

A Davenport Police vehicle was involved in a crash near West Locust and Lincoln Avenue around 10:00 Monday morning.

The officer was in a vehicle that was heavily damaged. A TV6 photographer at the scene said they saw the officer being placed into an ambulance. Their condition is unknown.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if an officer was responding to a call, however; the cruisers emergency lights were on while TV6 was at the scene.

Parts of West Locust are shutdown during the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

