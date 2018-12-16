Davenport Police give back to the community by hosting Saturday toy drive

Davenport Police worked to give back to the community by hosting a toy drive Saturday.

The department held its annual domestic violence toy drive. It raised toys for kids in domestic violence shelters and safe houses that may not get to celebrate Christmas like most. The donations are will be distributed throughout the Quad Cities on Christmas day.

I've been coordinating it since 2007 and I've been involved with it since it started in 2002-2003,” Cpl. Kris Mayer, with Davenport Police said. “Every kid should deserve a Christmas, there's a lot of kids who can't so this helps out. We're able to do it and it's just a good thing overall.”

Police also took monetary donates with 100% of the proceeds going to Family Resources.

