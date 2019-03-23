Davenport Police holds workshop to recruit new officers

The davenport police department held a recruitment workshop to try to increase the number of applicants they are receiving.

The Police Chief said he's looking to fill the open positions with people dedicated to giving back to the community of davenport.

"I'm looking for men and woman who are willing to dedicate their life to serve the community. To serve it with integrity, honesty," Chief Paul Sikorski said.

The officers at the workshop gave several reasons for joining a police force, but they all listed helping the community as a top reason.

"I really liked the aspect of helping people. It's the satisfaction I get from that makes it worth it. The problems that we have in this job worth it. Problem solving is something that I really wanted to do with my job," Martin Gonzalez, who’s been with the Davenport Police Dept. since August, said.

Applicant pools for police departments nationwide continues to get smaller. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the total number of working sworn officers has fallen by about 23,000 since 2013.

"There's probably a lot of different reasons for the drop in the number of applicants but the important part is that we are getting quality people and dedicated servants in the profession,” Sikorski said.

But the chief isn't worried about the drop because he said the Davenport Police Dept. continues to receive high-quality applicants. He's also said he’s looking for people of all backgrounds.

“We're looking to diversify our police department. So we're looking for minority candidates as well,” Sikorski said.

Police officers have to be prepared for whatever comes their way.

"The variety of issues we get every day. It's something new every day. We never know what we're going to get. I like that part. That's why I went for this career," Gonzalez said.

The also need to have a good relationship with the people they serve.

"We police best when we police with our community members. We have a great open relationship with our community. We're always driving to get closer to our community," Sikorski said.

The Department is holding a final workshop on Thursday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. More information can be found here.