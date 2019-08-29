Davenport Police investigate after a car damages home

Davenport Police are investigating the cause of an accident where a vehicle crashed into a Davenport home overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The crash happened near 17th street and Sturdevant. Police blocked off traffic while officials worked to remove the car from the property. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Police are not releasing details around their investigation at this time, but do expect to have a press release out early morning Thursday.

TV6's Chief Photographer was on the scene and witnessed the damage to the house, where it appears the impact of the crash shifted the house slightly off the foundation. We do not know if someone was in the home at the time, or if anyone was injured.

