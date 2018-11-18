Davenport Police investigate car robbery in East Village

Davenport Police are investigating a car robbery in the East Village.

According to police, officers were called to the Kwik Shop on E 12th Street around 1:15 Sunday afternoon for a car robbery.

Witnesses tell TV6 that a woman was drug into the street after jumping on the vehicle as the suspects tried to get away; however, Davenport Police have not confirmed if anyone was hurt.

Police tell TV6 they cannot provide any more information, including a car description or details on a possible suspect.

