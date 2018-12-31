Davenport Police investigate early Monday morning shots fired call

Davenport police were called out to a shots fired call early Monday morning around 5:46 a.m. in the 1700 block of E. 13th Street. After arriving on scene, they were given a description of a suspect vehicle as a silver Monte Carlo with two males inside. Other officers who were responding to the call, saw a vehicle matching that description in the 700 block of Brady Street and attempted to stop it. Officers pursued the vehicle across the Centennial Bridge into Rock Island. Police say the vehicle was found unoccupied in an alley at 13th Avenue and 14th Street. The vehicle was impounded.

At the scene on E. 13th Street, officers recovered a shell casing and found a vehicle had been hit. No one was hurt.

Police continue to investigate, if you have any information on this you are asked to call police.