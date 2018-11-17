Davenport Police investigate fraudulent purchases made at Best Buy

The Davenport Police Department said Saturday that it has been made aware of fraudulent purchases made at Best Buy.

According to a TV6 viewer, a fraudulent purchase was made on their credit card and days later 40 boxes of rope lights showed up at their home. The purchase totaled $2,500, according to the viewer.

Best Buy said Saturday that the Davenport store is the only store experiencing this sort of issue.

"We are aware that some stolen credit cards from the Quad Cities area have been used for fraudulent purchases on BestBuy.com," a Best Buy spokesperson said in a statement to TV6.

Best Buy said the purchases were made online in a "bundle deal" where the purchased product was sent to the credit card holder's home and a gift card was emailed to the perpetrator.

"Protecting our customers is our priority so once we became aware of the incident, our internal teams began investigating the scam," the company's statement said.

Best Buy said it believes less than 15 customers have been impacted by the issue and the store is working with police.

"We are working with our customers to ensure their accounts are credited and we will cooperate with any law enforcement investigations."

Best Buy said customers who have been impacted by the issue can return any merchandise to the store. Refunds are being issued on a case-by-case basis.

