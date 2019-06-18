Davenport Police investigate possible shots fired early Tuesday

Davenport Police are investigating reports of shots fired near 3rd Street and Taylor Street.

There is limited information available right now as an investigation is currently underway.

The Davenport Police Department Shift Supervisor tells TV6 there were reports of shots fired, however, at this time they cannot confirm if shots were truly fired. While continuing in their investigation they uncovered information regarding a stolen car. At least one person was seen by TV6 being taken into custody just before 1:00 AM.

This incident is currently under investigation, and all information provided is currently preliminary. TV6 will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.