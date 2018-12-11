Davenport Police investigate reports of shots fired in local restaurant parking lot

Davenport Police investigators laid out more than a dozen evidence markers in the Famous Dave's parking lot Tuesday night during a shots fired investigation.

A police sergeant tells TV6 they responded to a report of shots fired.

Neighbors tell TV6 they heard 12 to 20 rapid fire gunshots around 9:00 and thought it was fireworks.

No victims were located at the scene but hospitals have been told to be on the lookout for a gunshot victim.

Police call the incident an active investigation.