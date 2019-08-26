Davenport Police investigate roll over crash overnight

Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened late Sunday night into Monday.

TV6 spoke with the Davenport Shift Supervisor who stated that the only information what could be released at that time is that there was a single-vehicle crash. They could not comment on how many people were in the vehicle, or if there were any injuries. The shift supervisor did say a press release could be expected later on Monday Morning.

TV6 had a crew as close to the scene as officials would allow and saw one vehicle with extensive damage. Police closed the I-74 onramp from I-80 to allow emergency officials the opportunity to investigate and clean up the scene.

TV6 will continue to follow this story and will update you both on-air and online.