Davenport Police investigating Saturday shooting incident

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night.

Officers responded to 5th St. and Warren St. at approximately 6:55 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

According to police, officers canvassed the area and located a scene with fired cartridge cases.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Damage was reported to a home in the area of the 900 block of W. 5th St. Police said it was the result of gunfire.

Officers are following up on the incident and police said no further information was available.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the "P3 Tips" mobile app.

You can also submit a tip online, by clicking on this link.

